MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees, during its May 10 meeting, celebrated the accomplishments of students who placed at the state level in SkillsUSA and robotics competitions.
Students that were recognized attend classes at CCC or at the Marine Sciences and Technology Early College High School, which meets on campus.
SkillsUSA students who placed first in state competition in Greensboro will move on to national competition.
Those who placed at the state level in the recent SkillsUSA competition are:
Information Technology Services: First place, Nicolas Pratt (going to nationals).
Customer Service: First place, Michelle Somogy (going to nationals).
Job Skills Demonstration: First place, Jenmekia Gay (going to nationals).
Marine Services Technology (high school division): First place, Walker Gordon (going to nationals).
Culinary Arts (high school division): First place, Sarah Riggs (going to nationals); and fourth place, Rosanna Secchi.
Commercial Baking: Third place, Britney Nelson; and fourth place, David Smith.
Culinary Arts: Second place, Michelle McCoy; and third place, Tristan Mathis.
Job Interview: Second place, Alex Mendez.
Welding: Fourth place, Joshua Winters.
Restaurant Service: Third place, Megan Spalding.
Diesel Technology Services (high school division): Third place, Ridge Hayden.
Welding (high school division): Zoe Kelly (did not place but represented the college well).
Trustees also recognized the Marine Sciences and Technology Early College High School robotics team and instructor Patrick Dineley for competing in state level competition April 9-10 at Campbell University. With five members and one mentor, they were one of the smallest teams to qualify for states.
Team members were Preston Bolding, Alaisha Murray, Nicholas Farley, Darby Fonner and Henry Swiber. Mr. Dineley was the mentor.
The team was tasked with building a robot that could pick up balls, shoot them into goals and then pull itself up on a bar at the end of the match. In the team’s first full year of competing, members finished fifth at the first competition and 19th at the second. This qualified the team to compete at the state championship.
At the state championship, the robot was seriously damaged in a practice round, and the students worked tirelessly to repair the robot while not missing a qualification match. By the time the team had finished making repairs and their robot was working again, they had three matches left and were only able to increase their qualification rank to 26 out of 32 teams. The Robot MaSTrs were not selected by a team to compete in the playoffs due to the damages their robot experienced.
