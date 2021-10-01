BEAUFORT — Carteret County Schools chief communication officer James Skelton III has resigned from his position, effective Thursday.
“Mr. Skelton has elected to pursue other opportunities outside of the school system,” Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said in an email to the News-Times Friday. “I greatly appreciate his work in telling the stories of our students, staff and schools.”
Dr. Jackson said the vacancy has been posted on the school system’s website.
In the interim, Dr. Jackson said he, his executive assistant Sarah Bulla and chief technology officer Mike McKay will handle the duties Mr. Skelton previously handled, which included communications and assisting with the system’s nonprofit foundation.
Mr. Skelton did not respond to emails and texts from the News-Times regarding his resignation.
He worked as communication officer for the school system from May 3 until Sept. 30. School officials hired him to replace longtime communication officer Tabbie Nance, who retired Feb. 28.
Prior to joining the school system, Mr. Skelton had completed nine years of military service in the U.S. Marine Corps. Most recently, he had served as the communications strategy and operations chief in The Pentagon in Washington, D.C., where he was responsible for all visual communications products from the commandant and sergeant major of the Marine Corps. In addition, he managed official Marine Corps social media pages.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.