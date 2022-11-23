CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County Department of Social Services child welfare program Manager Kody W. Krebs recently completed the Leading for Results program at the UNC School of Government as a Local Government Federal Credit Union (LGFCU) Fellow.
Krebs was among 25 individuals from across North Carolina identified as a critical leader in their local government and was selected in a competitive process from more than 140 applicants to the program.
The Leading for Results program focuses on personal and organizational leadership. Participants were introduced to models of leadership as well as management and leadership tools and strategies. LGFCU Fellows had the opportunity to gain insight into their individual leadership styles and strengths and practice ways to increase their effectiveness within their organizations.
“Carteret County is fortunate to have an extraordinary employee like Kody, who makes a difference in the lives of individuals and families every day,” said Carteret County DSS Director Jessica Adams. “His vision for our child welfare programs and commitment to being an excellent leader strengthens our staff, agency and service to citizens.”
Krebs has been with the Carteret County DSS since 2021. He holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice studies from the University of Cincinnati and a Juris Doctorate from Northern Kentucky University. He is currently pursuing a master’s degree in social work from Ohio State University.
