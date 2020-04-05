MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Council will hold its first agenda-setting workshop beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the council chambers of the municipal building at 202 S. 8th St.
The workshop meeting will be broadcast online and partially conducted electronically in order to adhere to Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order limiting groups to no more than 10 individuals. The order, along with other social distancing guidelines, is to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
In accordance with the governor’s order, only the mayor, five-member council, city manager, city clerk, communications director and one member of the press will be allowed to attend Tuesday’s meeting in person.
Any others who wish to attend the electronic meeting should contact City Clerk Cathy Campbell for information on how to connect by internet or by dialing a phone number. Ms. Campbell can be reached by email at cathy.campbell@moreheadcitync.org or by calling 252-726-6848, ext. 139.
In a public notice for the upcoming meeting, the city notes the electronic meeting format is allowed by N.C. General Statute 143-318.13. City Manager Ryan Eggleston has previously told the News-Times that staff are working on an official policy for electronic meetings going forward.
The purpose of Tuesday’s workshop is to discuss items that will potentially be included on the agenda of the council’s regular monthly meeting scheduled for Tuesday, April 14. The council will hear background information on the items and set the agenda for the April 14 regular meeting, during which the council can take action on those items.
As of Friday, the city had not released an agenda of the topics up for discussion Tuesday.
The agenda-setting workshop will be the council’s first as it tries out a new meeting format. Previously, the full council only met once per month, with individual members sitting on committees throughout the month.
In February, the council voted to do away with the committee meetings in favor of a second monthly meeting of the full council as a way to improve transparency and keep all council members informed on potential action items.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
