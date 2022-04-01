MOREHEAD CITY — A local Ph.D student is the recipient of the 2022 N.C. Sea Grant and Albemarle-Pamlico National Estuary Partnership joint fellowship.
NCSG announced March 22 that it and APNEP have selected UNC Institute of Marine Sciences Ph.D student Joshua Himmelstein as recipient of their 2022 joint fellowship. Mr. Himmelstein will install arrays of low-cost, open-source sensors across coastal North Carolina marshes in order to study sediment delivery.
NCSG Deputy Director and N.C. Water Resources Research Institute Deputy Director Dr. John Fear said in the announcement that Mr. Himmelsein’s fellowship project “will help address an ongoing mystery in marsh dynamics regarding the availability of sediment supply and the ability of marshes to accrete.”
“Coastal marshes are an important nursery area for estuarine species and an extremely productive ecosystem,” Dr. Fear said.
The joint fellowship, now in its sixth year, supports graduate students from institutions based in North Carolina who conduct applied research within the North Carolina portion of the APNEP region. That region covers most of the Albemarle-Pamlico watershed, including the Neuse, Tar-Pamlico, Pasquotank, Chowan, lower Roanoke, and parts of the White Oak River basins.
APNENP Quantitative Ecologist Dr. Tim Ellis said research on the effects of climate change to the structural and functional loss of coastal wetlands is needed “to inform and prioritize conservation efforts in the Albemarle-Pamlico estuary.”
“This project will provide novel information on how sediment is distributed across salt marshes,” Dr. Ellis said, “helping us to better understand the vulnerability of this important coastal habitat to sea-level rise.”
Mr. Himmelstein works with UNC-IMS Coastal Geologist Dr. Antonio Rodriguez. Dr. Rodriguez said in the announcement that tidal creeks across coastal North Carolina are “filling in with sediment” at a time when many of the adjacent marshes are losing elevation relative to sea level.
“Joshua’s research may detail a reason why these two adjacent environments are responding differently, while validating a low-cost, publicly deployable monitoring tool,” Dr. Rodriguez said.
Salt marshes are vital components of healthy estuaries but are declining in some areas due to erosion, development and slow sediment accumulation. NCSG said the sensors that Mr. Himmelstein plans to install will reveal patterns in sediment delivery to marshes — information that he then will relate to local topography at each site.
“Using the data produced here, I plan to test whether small gradients in marsh elevation have outsized effects on marsh sustainability,” he said.
Mr. Himmelstein earned a bachelor’s degree in geology and environmental science from the College of William and Mary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.