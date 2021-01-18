Cape Carteret eyes motor vehicle tax revenues to pay for culvert repairs

CAPE CARTERET — Town commissioners next month appear likely to consider dipping into a pot of local motor vehicle tax revenue that’s been sitting around, growing interest for years.
During the Cape Carteret Board of Commissioners’ monthly session, conducted Jan. 11 on GoToMeeting, Commissioner Steve Martin told Town Manager Zach Steffey he wanted to discuss use of the tax money, which has been administered by the state for the town since the town adopted the tax six years ago.
The $5 annual fee, required for all motor vehicles registered in town, gets the payer a Cape Carteret decal.
“There’s $58,000, and not a dime of it has been spent,” Mr. Martin said during the meeting.
He said he’d like to see $30,000 of that money allocated for culvert repairs or replacements, and possibly for other infrastructure work needed on town roads.
“That is something we can use it for,” he said. “I’ve researched it.”
Tuesday, in an interview, Mr. Martin said the town generally can replace a culvert, using the public works department, for about $5,000.
He said he believes even if that $5,000 figure is low, $30,000 would pay for replacement of at least three crumbling culverts under streets. And the cost – and time and effort to replace them – is much more if you wait until they completely fail, he said.
For example, Mr. Martin cited one culvert that failed on Bogue Sound Drive after a heavy rainstorm in June. It exposed a water main, and it was months before the main was fully stabilized, reburied and the street was repaired. Another major culvert failed under Star Hill Drive during Hurricane Florence in September 2018, and it, too, took months to fix.
“I have a problem with collecting taxes and not using the money for anything,” Mr. Martin told the News-Times. “It’s not appropriate to just sit on it and not use it when we have needs that its legal to spend it on.”
Mayor Will Baker agreed during the meeting, noting there are immediate needs the money could help address.
Some town streets and culverts are in bad shape, commissioners agree, and although the town has a street paving project scheduled to begin soon, it’s being paid for through state Powell Bill money, collected from the gas tax.
Mr. Martin also asked Mr. Steffey when the paving project would begin, as bids for the work were approved weeks ago. Portions of Anita Forte Drive, Sutton Drive, Star Hill Drive, Manatee Street and Dolphin Street are all scheduled for improvement.
“The contractor should be mobilizing soon,” the manager said, noting work was delayed by the holidays and rainy weather.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
