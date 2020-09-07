Morehead City to hold grand opening for Shevans Park playground Tuesday

MOREHEAD CITY — Several months after it was completed, Morehead City will hold a grand opening for the new Shevans Park playground and splash pad at 4 p.m. Tuesday in light of Gov. Roy Cooper announcing playgrounds may open as part of reopening phase 2.5.
Gov. Cooper last week ordered the state to enter into the next phase of reopening, effective 5 p.m. Friday. At that time, the following playgrounds in Morehead City reopened to the public:
- Mitchell Village Park playground.
- Piney Park playground.
- Recreation Center playground.
- Rotary Park playground.
- Martin Luther King Jr. City Park playground.
The Shevans Park playground grand opening will precede the regular Morehead City Council meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The new playground was completed around the beginning of May, but it hasn’t been able to open due to the statewide order closing public playgrounds in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The city asks residents to continue to follow the governor’s orders limiting the size of mass gatherings, including at playgrounds and other public areas. The updated guidance limits outdoor gatherings to 50 people.
The new Shevans Park playground replaces a wooden, castle-themed structure that officials said, though popular, was aging and in need of replacement. The new playground is made of a composite material that is more durable and easier to maintain than wood. It features several new amenities, including disability-accessible swings and a climbable lighthouse structure. The new playground also includes a splash pad.
The renovation project cost around $820,000 and was partially funded through donations, including a $150,000 contribution from the Big Rock Foundation.
