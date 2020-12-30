BEAUFORT — Stephanie Cannon, the county’s foremost public health leader throughout the coronavirus pandemic, was named the Carteret County Employee of the Month for December.
The County Board of Commissioners will recognize Ms. Cannon and present her with a certificate at its January meeting due to a conflict during the December meeting. The county made an announcement on its Facebook page Dec. 15 naming her as the December Employee of the Month.
Ms. Cannon serves as director of the Carteret County Health Department, a role she’s held since mid-2018. Prior to that, she worked as a public health preparedness coordinator for Onslow County starting in 2008, taking on the same position in Carteret County in 2010.
As health director, Ms. Cannon has taken on the prominent role of informing the public about the pandemic and working with officials to help control the spread of the virus. Recently, she’s been helping facilitate the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to frontline health care workers. The county received an initial shipment of 100 Moderna vaccines, and more are expected later.
“(Ms. Cannon) has very professionally tackled the job of leading her Public Health Team during this challenging year of 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic,” County Consolidated Health and Human Services Director Cindy Holman said in an email to the News-Times. “She has been diligent, competent, visible, and accessible to the many who have sought her knowledge and guidance. She is a great pleasure to work with and an obvious choice for this recognition.”
County Human Resources Director Jaime Long told the News-Times based on comments from Ms. Cannon’s peers nominating her for the recognition, it’s clear she is well respected as a coworker and a community health expert.
“After the announcement was made that Ms. Cannon was the EOM for December, we also received multiple emails from employees across the County departments congratulating her and praising her work ethic and excellent customer service,” Ms. Long said. “We are grateful to have her on our team.”
