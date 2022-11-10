CEDAR POINT — It’s one of the favorite times of each year for the town staff in Cedar Point: the beginning of the Toys for Tots drive.
Town Clerk Jayne Calhoun, who has headed the town’s effort for many years, said Thursday the collection boxes will begin rolling out early next week to businesses that want them and will also go up in the town Board of Commissioners’ meeting room in the town hall at 427 Sherwood Ave.
If the past is a predictor, by the time the board holds its last meeting of the year in December, walls of the room will be lined with full boxes ready to be picked up by Marines and distributed to children who might otherwise not get much for Christmas. The town board generally conducts very little official business during that meeting, and commissioners, staff and audience members help the Marines load the bounty on a truck.
Last year’s collection was one of the biggest ever, as the COVID-19 pandemic that began in March 2020 was easing up a bit, but folks were still struggling financially, so the need was tremendous.
“Toys for Tots last year was amazing last year,” Calhoun said Thursday. “We received about 25 bicycles and honestly lost count at the amount of toys collected. Best guess would be around 6,000.”
This year, the pandemic is still underway, and high inflation rates are impacting almost everyone financially.
“Now more than ever, we need folks to come out and donate,” Calhoun said. “Things are tough for families, folks are still struggling financially from the pandemic and the economic downturn, so we want to help ease the burden at Christmas time with toys for the kids.”
The program, sponsored for decades by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, aims to provide gifts for children up to age 14 who otherwise might receive little or nothing. The program accepts new, unwrapped toys and bigger items, such as bicycles and tricycles.
Businesses that want to be added to Cedar Point's list of collection locations should email Calhoun at jcalhoun@cedarpointnc.org.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
