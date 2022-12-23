BROAD CREEK — Christmas came early Dec. 22 for two Broad Creek Middle School eighth grade students who found out they earned full scholarships to travel to Boston in August. They are Krista DeStefano and Maritzel Perez-De La Cruz.
Funds for the scholarships were made possible thanks to TransImpact and Impact 1 and The Starcke Family Foundation.
“Krista and Maritzel are so excited for this adventure,” BCMS media coordinator Heather Blackwell, who is sponsoring the trip, said. “The scholarships are valued at over $2,000 each and include airfare, meals, hotel accommodations and all activities. Both girls are eighth grade students who wrote essays to compete for the scholarship.”
Each year Blackwell leads trips for Carteret County students to places within the U.S. and Europe.
“I truly believe learning also takes place outside the classroom,” Blackwell said. “Carteret County is a wonderful place to live, and a vacation destination for so many people, but I also think it is important to show our local students what life is like in other places so they have a deep appreciation for other cultures.”
There are 30 people signed up for the Boston trip, including students, parents and teacher chaperones. The trip is though EF Explore America.
This year, BCMS will also be joined by a group of students traveling from Beaufort Middle School, led by Catie Williamson.
