MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Council will hold a public hearing Tuesday in consideration of a voluntary annexation request for a business located off Bridges Street Extension.
The matter is included on the agenda for the city council’s regular monthly voting meeting, which begins at 5:30 p.m. at the municipal building, 202 S. 8th St. The meeting will also be broadcast and partially conducted electronically, and anyone who wishes to attend should contact City Clerk Cathy Campbell prior to the meeting at cathy.campbell@moreheadcitync.org or 252-726-6848, ext. 139.
The voluntary annexation request is one of several public hearings slated for Tuesday’s meeting. Coastal Home Services made the request for a 0.47-acre property at 4906 Bridges Street Extension to be brought under the city’s jurisdiction. Based on the 38-cent tax rate and with a property value at $175,538, the property in question would generate $667.04 in annual tax revenues for Morehead City. Water and sewer would be accessed from Bridges Street Extension and all costs associated with extending water/sewer to the newly annexed property would be the responsibility of the owner.
The other public hearings on the council’s agenda are for a slew of Unified Development Ordinance amendments related to new statewide planning legislation known as Chapter 160D. The Morehead City Planning Board reviewed the amendments during its meeting July 21 and recommended the council give final approval.
The meeting also has a lengthy consent agenda, which includes routine or already-discussed items that do not necessarily require council review before voting. The consent agenda has several items that were discussed during a council workshop held Aug. 4, including the following:
- Adoption of a resolution endorsing the N.C. East Sports Lookout Fun Run and Grand Prix Boat Races, to be held Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 12-13 in Morehead City.
- Adoption of budget ordinance amendments.
- Adoption of an ordinance establishing a Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
- Adoption of a resolution authorizing a grant application for a S. 10th Street kayak launch.
- Adoption of a resolution dedicating Byrd Street.
- Adoption of resolutions directing the city clerk to investigate two additional annexation requests and setting the date for public hearings as Tuesday, Sept. 8.
A full meeting agenda is available online at moreheadcitync.org/AgendaCenter.
