Math team members from Gramercy Christian School in Newport who took top awards during the Southeast Regional Mathematics Contest, held April 7 at Coastal Carolina Community College in Jacksonville, receive their trophy recently. Seen in the photo are, from left, Owen Doyle, Ethan Gray, Kirby Case, Steven White, teacher Denise Story, Alex Morelli, Coastal Carolina Community College President David L. Heatherly, Gramercy Educational Director Kara Withee, Ryan Morelli, Conner Powell, Haiden Powell, teacher Pietro Morelli and Sam Klear. (Contributed photo)

 

NEWPORT — Gramercy Christian School students took top awards during the Southeast Regional Mathematics Contest, held April 7 at Coastal Carolina Community College in Jacksonville.

Students competed in three categories: Math 1, Math 2 and Math 3. The team took first place in Math 1 and Math 3. 

Several of Gramercy’s students also took individual prizes. Alex Morelli took second place and Kirby Case placed sixth in Math 3.

Sam Klear placed eighth in Math 2.  Ryan Morelli took second place in Math 1 and Conner Powell was fourth.

David L. Heatherly, President of Coastal Carolina Community College, presented trophies to the students during a visit at their school May 3.

 

