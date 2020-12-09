County Board of Elections will conduct hand-eye recount beginning Thursday

BEAUFORT — Workers with the Carteret County Board of Elections will continue recount proceedings for the 2020 General Election Thursday and Friday.
Three bipartisan teams will join the board and staff this week for a hand-eye recount of a sample of ballots from November’s election after N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley requested a second recount Dec. 2.
A full statewide machine recount last month resulted in Republican Justice Paul Newby leading Ms. Beasley in the Nov. 3 race by 401 votes out of close to 5.4 million cast statewide.
Carteret County conducted that recount Nov. 20, with Chief Justice Beasley picking up one vote and Justice Newby losing a vote.
For the hand-eye recount this week, the bipartisan teams will inspect and recount each of the 8,434 ballots cast at the Newport one-stop early voting site from Oct. 15-31. The site was selected by the state at random. As the name suggests, tabulating machines will not be used.
“I’m anticipating 16 to 20 hours total to get through everything,” BOE Director Caitlin Sabadish said Monday.
The recount will begin at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, with the teams set to reconvene at 8:30 a.m. Friday and Monday, if needed. It will be in the BOE offices at 1702 Live Oak St. in Beaufort, next to the public library.
As of Tuesday morning, the State Board of Elections reported several counties had completed their hand-eye recount with few recording differences.
