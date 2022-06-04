CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County deputies arrested Eric Brough Kane, 46, and Darlene Marine Valentine, 47, of Jacksonville, on June 2 following a fraud investigation.
Carteret County deputies investigating the case reported the couple fraudulently obtained an RV trailer valued at more than $30,000 from a local business in Newport by means of a fraudulent check scam.
Further investigation led to the location and recovery of two RV trailers and two motor vehicles that were found to have also been obtained as a result of this check scam scheme. Some of the vehicles were from as close as Kinston and as far away as Marion County, Fla.
The estimated value of vehicles and trailers recovered is in excess of $100,000. The investigation also revealed the two were currently wanted in Florida.
As of Friday afternoon, the merchandise has been returned to the respective owners. Major Jason Wank with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office thanked the Onslow and Duplin County Sheriff’s Offices for their assistance with the investigation.
Mr. Kane was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, felony worthless check on a closed account and two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle. He has already had his first court appearance and is being held without bond pending extradition to the State of Florida for similar crimes.
Ms. Valentine was charged with aiding and abetting obtaining property by false pretenses and has already had her first court appearance. She is being held without bond pending extradition to the State of Florida for similar crimes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.