Driver transported to hospital after 2-vehicle collision Tuesday on Highway 70

NEWPORT — A two-vehicle collision Tuesday on Highway 70 in Newport near the west Chatham Street intersection resulted in a driver being taken to Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Crews responded to an emergency call around 1:33 p.m. Tuesday for a motor vehicle collision at the Highway 70/Chatham Street intersection. The Newport Fire Department, Havelock Fire Department and the N.C. State Highway Patrol arrived to find a tan Toyota Tacoma and a black Jeep Cherokee involved. Both had sustained moderate damage.
NCSHP Trooper Ryan Onofrio said the Tacoma was traveling on Highway 70 east and making a left turn onto Chatham Street as the Cherokee was approaching the intersection, driving on Highway 70 west.
“Vehicle 1 (the Tacoma) failed to yield,” Trooper Onofrio said, “and they collided.”
The driver of the Cherokee was injured and given medical transport to Carteret Health Care. The driver of the Tacoma was charged with failure to yield the right of way.
When asked for the names of the drivers involved, Trooper Onofrio said his investigation is ongoing.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
