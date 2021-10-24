Emerald Isle Christmas Parade set to return Nov. 27

EMERALD ISLE — After a two-year hiatus because of the coronavirus, the Emerald Isle Christmas Parade is back.
It will be the town’s first major event, other than the fall fishing tournament last month, since the pandemic began in March 2020. The St. Patrick’s Festival, the Beach Music Festival and Emerald Isle Marathon have all fallen victim to concerns about large gatherings.
The town announced Oct. 11 the parade will be t 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27.
It’s the 18th parade, and it’s always been popular, with hundreds of residents and visitors lining the route along Highway 58 and cheering as homemade floats from community groups and businesses pass by, along with fire trucks, ambulances and other town equipment, plus marching bands and more. Of course, it’s complete with Santa Claus wrapping up the celebration.
Parking is where you can find it, with many choosing to watch from chairs and vehicles in business lots and elsewhere along the highway right of way.
“Emerald Isle is pleased to announce the return of our annual Christmas Parade,” Alesia Sanderson, Emerald Isle parks and recreation director, said in an email Oct. 11. “We look forward to celebrating the holiday season. We welcome the opportunity to unite our community in a celebration for all.”
The parade begins at the intersection of Black Skimmer Road and Highway 58, then moves down the highway to Mangrove Drive, eventually trailing through the center of town.
During the parade, the alternate vehicle route is along Sound Drive, on the north side of Highway 58. The parade generally lasts about two hours.
Those who want to enter floats or groups should visit the town’s website and fill out the registration form as soon as possible. It can also be emailed to Ms. Sanderson at asanderson@emeraldisle-nc.org.
Cash prizes will be given to the best-decorated floats, with a first- and second-place for commercial and noncommercial entries.
According to the town, all participants will receive an email by Thursday, Nov. 25 with their lineup number.
