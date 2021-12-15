Morehead City Primary students collect sweet treats for service members

Morehead City Primary School students who are from military families stand Friday with leftover Halloween candy collected to donate to NCPacks4Patriots, a local nonprofit that ships care packages to service members. The school collected 365 pounds of candy. The students are, top, from left, Elias Moore, Zachary Boston, Trent Maxson, Davis Honeycutt, Aleck Davis and Audrey Almand, and bottom row from left, Emersyn Jones and Charlotte Demery. (Contributed photo)