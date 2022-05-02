BEAUFORT — As of Monday, about 800 county residents had turned out to cast ballots during early voting for the 2022 local and state primary races.
“So far it’s been a good turnout,” County Board of Elections Director Caitlin Sabadish said Monday. “Normally we have a 30% to 35% voter turnout for primary races.”
Early voting started April 28 and will continue through Saturday, May 14 with primary elections on Tuesday, May 17.
Polls are open 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Ms. Sabadish said polls will also be open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 14.
“The hours are the same at the three sites open for early voting in the county,” she said.
Voters can cast their ballots at Fort Benjamin Park in Newport, the County Board of Elections Office in Beaufort and Western Park in Cedar Point.
Ms. Sabadish reminded residents that the deadline to request an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 10.
She said so far early voting has gone smoothly.
“There have been no real issues, which is great. A lot of our precinct workers haven’t worked since the 2020 municipal elections, so they’re doing a great job,” she said.
Ms. Sabadish added that for the primaries, there are only Republican and Democratic ballots.
“We don’t have any nonpartisan contests, so there are no nonpartisan ballots,” she said.
For the primaries, Ms. Sabadish said there are two precincts that have local races — District 6, which is Down East, and District 1, which is the western end of the county.
The two races for District 1 involve the County Board of Education and County Board of Commissioners.
Republican Dana Vinson Mull of Peletier and Natasha Simonds of Newport are vying for the County Board of Education seat being vacated by John McLean, who opted to not seek reelection after two consecutive four-year terms.
The other District 1 race is for the county commissioner seat being vacated by Republican Robin Comer, who also opted to not seek reelection after serving three four-year terms. That race is between Republican David Quinn of Newport and Tim Quinn of Peletier.
As for the District 6 county commission race, it’s between Republican incumbent Chris Chadwick of Otway and challenger Richard Gillikin of Harkers Island.
She said all other local primary races are uncontested. There are multiple contested races for state seats, including for U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, N.C. Supreme Court Justice, N.C. Court of Appeals, N.C. State Senate and N.C. House of Representatives.
Ms. Sabadish said those with questions regarding early voting or primary elections can email boemail@carteretcountync.gov.
