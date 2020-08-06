National Park Service to reopen Cape Lookout, facilities

HARKERS ISLAND — The National Park Service at Cape Lookout National Seashore is preparing to welcome back visitors.
The NPS announced Wednesday staff at Cape Lookout is assessing for any damage from Tropical Storm Isaias. Currently, very little damage to park facilities or resources have been found.
As of Wednesday, the Harkers Island Visitor Center is scheduled to reopen Friday, with daily operation from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Keeper’s Quarters Museum will also reopen Friday with daily operation from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, the Beaufort Visitor Information Center, the Light Station Visitor Center and the lighthouse will remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Great Island Cabins will reopen Friday, as well. For more information regarding canceled or upcoming reservations, visit recreation.gov or call 877-444-6777.
Passenger ferries via Island Express Ferry Service to Shackleford Banks from Beaufort and Harkers Island will resume operations Thursday. For more information, call 252-728-7433 or visit islandexpressferryservice.com. Ferry service hours of operation from Beaufort are daily, every 30 minutes from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Hours of operation from the Harkers Island Visitor Center, meanwhile, are daily, every hour from 8:15 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.
North Core, South Core and Shackleford Banks beaches are open for day-use and camping.
Visitors with vehicle ferry reservations may call their respective ferry for more information regarding schedule and/or reservations at the following:
· For visitors heading to North Core Banks – Morris Marina in Atlantic, 252-225-4261.
· For visitors heading to South Core Banks – Cape Lookout Cabins and Camps Ferry Service in Davis, 252-729-9751, or Davis Shore Ferry in Davis, 252-729-3474.
The NPS staff will be monitoring ongoing recovery efforts from Isaias and will post updates as needed on the park website, nps.gov/calo/learn/news/storm-watch.htm. Updates will also be posted on Facebook at facebook.com/CapeLookoutNPS/ and on Twitter at twitter.com/CapeLookoutNPS.
