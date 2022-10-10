MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees will meet at 9 a.m. Oct. 12 in the Historic Camp Glenn Building. Agenda items include revising the college’s academic calendar to move Easter break in 2023 to the week following Easter versus the week prior. This will align the college’s calendar with the Carteret County public school system’s calendar to better accommodate Career and College Promise high school students.
Other agenda items include revising the photography technology Associate in Applied Science degree program from a two-year to a one-year diploma degree program, first and second reading of several policy revisions and a closed session pursuant to N.C. GS 143.318.11 (a)(5). That allows a public body to establish or instruct staff or negotiating agents concerning the position to be taken by or on behalf of the public body in negotiating the price and other material terms of a contract or proposed contract for the acquisition of real property by purchase, option, exchange or lease; or the amount of compensation and other material terms of an employment contract or proposed employment contract.
