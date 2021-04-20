Group presents concerns to Carteret County officials on potential water system sale

BEAUFORT — A group of residents who want to keep the Carteret County water system under local ownership voiced their concerns to county commissioners Monday night, though no final decision was made on the matter.
The County Board of Commissioners met Monday evening in Beaufort. Before the meeting, dozens of individuals with the community group Carteret County for Public Water, many wearing blue to represent water, gathered on the steps of the county courthouse in a show of solidarity.
The group was there for the second month in a row to show its opposition to a potential sale of the county’s water system. As county staff emphasized Monday night, officials have not sold the system, which serves around 1,200 customers, but is currently engaged in an upset bid process with two privately owned water companies.
The latest bid was received last week from Aqua North Carolina for almost $9 million. The other company bidding is Carolina Water Service, and county staff said Monday it’s possible the company will submit another upset bid before the 10-day bidding window closes Wednesday, April 28.
Several residents spoke during public comment to share their various reasons for opposing a sale, chief among them the concern quality would diminish and rates would increase under a for-profit company. The group also made a presentation of their concerns and several unanswered questions, sparking a lively discussion between commissioners, staff and residents.
County Manager Tommy Burns also presented information, including financial details and a timeline of events, in an effort to clear up “misinformation.”
Commissioners said they are still evaluating all their options and appreciate the dialogue that was started Monday.
“It’s been a great discussion, there have been a whole lot of different issues asked, very good questions,” Chairperson Ed Wheatly said. “I think Mr. Burns laid his facts and figures out there very nicely, I think he showed you exactly where we are and I know exactly how you feel.”
This is a developing report.
