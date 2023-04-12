MOREAHEAD CITY - The Morehead City council met in a special meeting April 11 to discuss the use and fees of the town's recreation fields.
In a 4-1 vote, the council decided to use a new license agreement through December 2023 that would allow local youth sports organizations the opportunity to continue using the fields without a fee.
The license agreement gives Seashore Soccer League and Morehead City Little League exclusive rights to two of the three fields owned by the town.
This will allow the third field to be available for other organizations as needed. If the local soccer or baseball leagues require use of an extra field, they will have to pay the fee as adopted in the town's ordained schedule.
At the beginning of next year, the policy will be revisited for possible adjustment if needed.
Most in attendance Tuesday found the council's decision agreeable, although, some were concerned how quickly things could escalate at the yearly review. Any change in the license agreement could potentially mean much higher fees for all involved.
Seashore Soccer League has more than 540 recreational players. The Morehead City Little League had their largest registration ever this year with 280 players. The Little League also has hosted a wooden bat tournament since 2010 that brings 110 to 120 teams to the area and creates a significant financial impact for the community.
Morehead City Little League president Chuck Lindner has been involved with the league since 1990. He said the town's Parks and Recreation policy manual clearly stated Seashore Soccer League and Morehead City Little League would not be charged a fee prior to the 2015 ordinance adoption which reversed this decision.
"We don't make one penny individually, we do it for the kids," Lindner said. "For the town to turn around and charge a fee was a slap in the face. Kids are our future. We heard a lot of comments from parents that they were already paying for the fields through taxes, why double charge?"
Going forward, Lindner recommends the council never charge youth sport organizations. His organization uses up to five ball fields at a time and plays five days a week. If a fee was reinstated, the estimated cost would be in the thousands of dollars.
"It would set us back a lot," Lindner said. "In the future, I hope the council recognizes everything we do for the kids and the community and finds another way to create revenue other than charge the kids a fee."
Last month, when the issue came before the council, town manager Chris Turner explained since the town's fee schedule was an ordained issue and was legally required to remain compliant with the state.
During the special meeting Tuesday, Mayor Jerry Jones explained the reservation fee was never about raising money to maintain the fields, but rather was a way to establish a fair opportunity for all who wished to use the town's public facilities.
