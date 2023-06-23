EMERALD ISLE — Sea turtle nesting season is off to a good start, with five nests found on the Emerald Isle strand this month.
The latest one, found Friday morning by beach-walker Kelly Newton, was from a green turtle, the first green turtle nest in town since 2015, according to patrol leader Dale Baquer.
Greens are the second largest of the world’s sea turtles and the largest of the hard-shell sea turtles. They can weigh up to 440 pounds, according to Baquer, who said the team is excited by the find.
However, there also have been some problems. There have been two false crawls – when a turtle comes up on the beach without laying a nest – caused by beach-goers.
“We need everyone’s help,” Baquer said. “We have had two sea turtles leave the beach lately without nesting. One was too tired to nest after crawling through three holes. The other ran into a sandcastle and retreated.
“We are honored to live/vacation at a sea turtle sanctuary,” she said. “Help us keep it safe for our flippered friends.”
She urged all beach-goers to fill in holes and knock down sandcastles before leaving the beach and to pick up trash and remove all beach equipment.
Sea turtles are important to the ocean and the environment, Baquer said. They help keep the ocean clean and their eggs nourish the sand and feed the beach vegetation that helps secure the dunes, which protect homes from storms.
The Sea Turtle Patrol Team members are trained, and the group’s conservation work is authorized by the NC Wildlife Resources Commission.
