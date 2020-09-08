MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret County Chamber of Commerce is launching Taste of the Crystal Coast, a campaign to support the area’s food and beverage establishments, starting Saturday and lasting through Saturday, Oct. 31.
The campaign encourages people to buy food, drinks or gift cards from one of more than 20 participating businesses throughout the county and share a photo with the chamber for a chance to win prizes. Flyers will be posted to mark participating locations.
“While the Chamber is always here to support our members and assist the public, 2020 has brought some unique challenges for everyone,” Chamber of Commerce Program Manager Anna Smith said in a release. “In response, our team has created the Share the Crystal Coast campaign, which will have several phases, and starts with Taste of the Crystal Coast.”
The campaign involves three steps, according to the Chamber of Commerce. To participate, you must first purchase food, beverages or gift certificates from any of the participating locations. This can include dine-in service, takeout, drive-thru, curbside or delivery, so everyone can select a method that is best for them.
Next, snap a photo that shows you are dining or drinking with the location of your choosing. This can include a photo of your food, with your food, of your server bringing the order or other creative ways to show you’re a customer. Share the photo to Facebook, Instagram or Twitter with the location tagged and the hashtags #TasteOfTheCrystalCoast and #ShareTheCrystalCoast.
There will be just one entry per purchase, so sharing it across multiple platforms does not count as extra points. Posts must be public in order to be seen and counted. The chamber’s account will “like” the post to show it has been accepted.
For those who do not use social media, entries can be submitted via email to anna@nccoastchamber.com. Please write “Taste of the Crystal Coast” in the subject line, and include the location and hashtags with your photo. The first and last name associated with the submission must also be included.
The final step is to repeat the process as many times as possible through Oct. 31.
Participants with five or more entries will be entered into a drawing to win a gift certificate, and those with 10 or more entries will be in the running to win an elevated prize. The names for winners will be drawn Wednesday, Nov. 4 and broadcast on the Carteret County Chamber of Commerce’s social media feeds.
“We have structured the Taste of the Crystal Coast in a way that everyone can feel safe while giving business to these locations,” Ms. Smith added. “The Chamber can attest that participating locations are taking safety measures, but for those who are not yet comfortable eating out, various locations are offering take-out, curbside service, drive-thru or delivery, so you can enjoy the meals at home if you prefer.”
As of Monday, the following locations are participating in the Taste of the Crystal Coast: 34° North Restaurant, AB Ice Cream and Candy Shoppe, Amos Mosquito's, Ben & Jerry's – Emerald Isle, Casa San Carlo, Chick-fil-A, Circa 81, Dank Burrito, El's Drive In, Fat Fellas, Floyd's 1921, Hwy 55 Burgers Shakes & Fries (Morehead City), M.F. Chappell Wine Merchant, Off the Hook, Roland's Barbecue, RuckerJohns of Emerald Isle, Shortway Brewing Co., Soundside Steak and Seafood, Snapperz Steam & Grill Bar in Morehead City, Stable Grounds Coffee, Tight Lines and Venice Italian Kitchen and Delicatessen.
Additional locations may be added later, and the full list can be found online at nccoastchamber.com or on the Taste of the Crystal Coast Facebook event page.
For any questions about the campaigns, contact Ms. Smith at anna@nccoastchamber.com.
