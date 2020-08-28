Cedar Point officials want NCDOT to fix Highway 24 sinkhole before damage increases

CEDAR POINT — Town Administrator David Rief said Tuesday he will “stay on top” of N.C. Department of Transportation officials to make sure a developing sinkhole at the intersection of Highway 24 and Hazel Willis Lane in Cedar Point gets a permanent fix, not just a temporary one.
Speaking during the board of commissioners’ monthly meeting on Zoom, Mr. Rief said town employees first noticed the sinkhole as a “depression” in a town sidewalk near the intersection on the north side of the highway.
He said he notified NCDOT and the agency shot a video through one of its pipes and said there was no indication of a problem in it, but there could be a leak from a West Carteret Water Corp. line.
The administrator said the water company, which serves the town, checked out its pipe and said the sink hole was not its fault. So Mr. Rief went back to NCDOT, and officials said they’d dig up a section of the road to find the problem.
Cedar Point has had problems with washouts from heavy rains undermining and buckling another section of sidewalk farther west along Highway 24 and has had difficulty getting NCDOT to help. The town has spent its own money to repair the sidewalk.
At any rate, Mr. Rief said, NCDOT said the outside lane of the highway will be closed at some point in the vicinity of the Hazel Willis Lane intersection, and the agency will let the town know when that’s going to occur. The town will then notify motorists.
“I told DOT we’re not going to fix the sidewalk until the underlying problem is addressed” so it won’t happen again, Mr. Rief concluded. “We’re going to stay on top of them.”
Town officials are also concerned if the sinkhole is not fixed, it could undermine the highway in addition to the sidewalk. Hazel Willis Lane is a private, gravel road that leads to Bogue Sound.
