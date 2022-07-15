CEDAR POINT — After a required public hearing July 11, Cedar Point commissioners approved the terms of a loan to buy a $935,000 tract with a building for future use as recreation space, office and storage space and community events.
The 4-0 vote came during a special meeting in the town hall on Sherwood Avenue. Commissioner Josh Reilly was absent.
Town Manager David Rief said Thursday there was only one speaker during the hearing, and he didn’t express opposition.
The board last month approved a resolution to authorize Mr. Rief to file the necessary paperwork to get the N.C. Local Government Commission to approve the financing agreement to buy the 1.71-acre tract and the old Cedar Point Gymnastics building, also on Sherwood Avenue, across the street from the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department.
The LGC is expected to consider the town’s paperwork during its Aug. 2 meeting, and the town hopes to close on the purchase on or before Oct. 7.
The loan will be from First Bank for $735,000, and the term will be 15 years.
The town plans to complete the purchase using $200,000 in savings.
The property is owned by Deer Creek LLC, whose president, L.A. Johnson, accepted the town’s offer in May.
Mr. Rief said the purchase includes an existing building measuring 75 by 100 feet with a 20-by-40-foot extension on one side. The interior includes a reception area, offices, bathrooms, storage space, a 1,500-square-foot mezzanine and an open gym area.”
No tax rate increase is anticipated because of the purchase.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
