CEDAR POINT — Town officials have interviewed several applicants who seek to replace administrative assistant Arlayne Calhoun and hope to hire someone this week.
“We received about 40 applications,” Town Administrator David Rief said Friday. “We’ve narrowed the field down some, but we haven’t hired anyone.”
Ms. Calhoun, who had worked for the town since 2013, had also been the finance technician, working on grant applications and other financial matters with Mr. Rief and Town Clerk Jayne Calhoun, no relation.
Mr. Rief has said her replacement, at least temporarily, will be only an administrative assistant, not a finance tech, because the departing employee’s skill set was hard to replace.
The position was advertised as part-time, at about $10 per hour. Arlayne Calhoun’s salary was about $27,000 per year.
Mr. Rief has taken on some of the duties, as has Jayne Calhoun, most notably greeting town hall visitors and answering phone calls that come in.
“I miss her very much, in more ways than one,” she said Friday. “She wasn’t just a great coworker, she was a great, close friend.”
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.