NEWPORT — Crews from the Broad & Gales Creek Fire Department, the Western Carteret Fire Department, other local agencies and the N.C. Forest Service office in Carteret County responded around 2 p.m. Thursday to a forest fire reported at Camp Sam Hatcher off Eckerd Road.
According to reports, the forest service was sending at least one plow to the blaze, which initially was reported as 1 acre in size. In addition, there has reportedly been a request for equipment to guard against possible threats the fire could pose to Broad Creek Middle School on Highway 24.
Camp Sam Hatcher is a primitive camping site with a small restroom and cold showers on 35 acres of land. It is used for weekend outings by Scouts and has water access and a lodge with a meeting area.
This is a developing story.
