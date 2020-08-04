Isaias brings wind, downs trees along Crystal Coast

NEWPORT — The National Weather Service weather forecasting office in Newport reports as of 7 a.m. Tuesday, the highest recorded wind speed reached in Carteret County during Tropical Storm Isaias was 68 mph, recorded in Indian Beach.
According to a notice issued by the NWS office Tuesday, wind speeds of 64 mph were recorded at Bogue Field and Fort Macon State Park in Atlantic Beach, while Cedar Island got winds of 61 mph, Beaufort saw 56 mph wind and Cape Lookout National Seashore recorded wind speeds of 54 mph.
NWS Meteorologist Casey Dail said Tuesday morning it was still quite early after Isaias had passed through, and they would likely be getting reports of the effects of the storm throughout the day.
"So far, we've been able to see rainfall amounts of 1-3 inches across the county," Ms. Dail said. "We haven't received any (tornadic) damage reports or conformation (of tornadic activity) at this time. We haven't had any report of storm surge or freshwater flooding (either)."
On Bogue Banks, Atlantic Beach Town Manager David Walker said Tuesday morning there had been very little damage throughout town. He said there were "no flooding problems, very few limbs and debris," although there was "a lot of sand on the boardwalk and the Circle," referring to the area of town directly south of the Fort Macon Road/Atlantic Beach Causeway intersection.
"Overall we are in very good shape," Mr. Walker said.
In Avon in Dare County, wind speeds reached 72 mph, according to the briefing.
Isaias dumped rain and wind along the Eastern Coast of United States Monday into early Tuesday. In Carteret County, power companies reported more than 10,000 outages as of Tuesday morning.
