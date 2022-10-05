BEAUFORT — It was an emotional County Board of Education meeting Tuesday as board members paid tribute to Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson, who attended his last BOE meeting in Carteret County.
Dr. Jackson’s last day in the county will be Oct. 31. He starts Nov. 1 as the new superintendent of the Buncombe County public school system.
While it’s only been two years since Dr. Jackson took the helm of the county’s public schools, board members said he is leaving the district in a better place.
“I thank you. You made our schools better and we are all better because of you,” BOE member Kathryn Smith Chadwick said during the meeting held in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive.
Board of Education chairperson Clark Jenkins said Dr. Jackson would always remain a friend to the county and a personal friend.
“You are going to be missed, not only for what you’ve done for our county, but for the friendships,” he said.
BOE member John McLean pointed out that Dr. Jackson led the district “through a time nobody could imagine,” referring to the COVID-19 pandemic. “You did it with such grace.”
Board member Dennis Goodwin added, “You poured your heart out for our schools and we were blessed because of it.”
Beaufort Middle School principal Brooke DePinto, who spoke during the meeting, also honored Dr. Jackson.
“On behalf of all the principals we appreciate your service here,” she said. “You have been supportive, kind and gracious.”
Dr. Jackson announced Sept. 22 his resignation to accept the position as the Buncombe County school system’s top leader. He cited family reasons for taking the post, where he returns to his hometown of Asheville.
To make sure Dr. Jackson remembers his time in the county, board members presented him a duck decoy created by Brother’s Decoy.
A sometimes tearful Dr. Jackson thanked board members, school employees and the community for making him and his wife Rene feel welcome the past two years. Jackson’s wife sat quietly in the audience listening.
“It has been an incredible honor to serve as your superintendent,” Dr. Jackson said. “Many have written, texted and called over the last few weeks to say thanks, but I could say as much to all ‘Cartericans.’ Rene and I are grateful for the opportunity you gave us.”
Dr. Jackson likened the county school system to “a shining city upon a hill sending out a beacon of hope, of strength, of love, of safety and of care.”
He praised the school system and county for persevering through the pandemic while still maintaining academic excellence and care for each other, especially students.
He further encouraged school employees to continue to serve every child.
“All educational institutions, including Carteret County public schools, must continue to commit to serving each and every child who comes in the front door,” he said. “Regardless of whether they are easier or tougher to love, regardless of demographic characteristics, regardless of financial shape of their family unit, every single child deserves and is worthy of all that we have to give.”
Board members and those attending the meeting gave Dr. Jackson a standing ovation at the end of his comments.
As for the county’s new leader, the school board unanimously approved assistant superintendent Richie Paylor to replace Dr. Jackson, effective Nov. 1.
In other action during the meeting, the board:
Approved a change to the pay grade for bus drivers and bus monitors to the same pay grade as teacher assistants. Many county teacher assistants also serve as bus drivers. Currently, when a teacher assistant clocks out as a TA and clocks in as a bus driver, their pay is on average 45 cents less. Dr. Jackson estimated the cost to the school system for the pay increase between $24,000 to $30,000.
Adopted a resolution recognizing October as National Principals Month.
Met in closed session to discuss a confidential personnel matter, with no action taken in open session.
Received several policy revisions for first reading.
Received updates on capital projects and bond projects.
The board also approved items under its consent agenda, which includes business that members normally approve without discussion. They included:
Awarding a bid for an East Carteret High School athletic storage building. The school system only received one bid from Waters Contractors at $108,000. The project is being funded by State Capital Infrastructure Funds K-12 Athletic Facilities monies.
Approved personnel matters.
Approved fundraiser requests.
Approved student transfers.
Approved school advisory council appointments.
Approved a Memorandum of Understanding between Carteret County Public Schools NC Pre-K and Coastal Community Action, Inc. This is a five-year agreement from 2022-27.
