Sheriff gives safety tips
Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck reminds residents to follow these safety tips when observing Halloween:
- Watch for children darting out from between parked cars and walking in roadways, medians and curbs.
- At twilight and later, watch for children in dark clothing.
- Make sure an adult or an older, responsible youth will be supervising children under age 12.
- Halloween costume masks are not suitable to provide coronavirus protection.
- Promote the use of hand sanitizer.
- Encourage physical distancing.
- Do not attend crowded costume parties held indoors.
- Avoid going to an indoor haunted house where people may be crowded together and screaming.
- Discourage going on hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not in your household.
- Plan and discuss the route trick or treaters intend to follow. Know the names of older children’s companions.
- Make sure older kids trick or treat in a group.
- Instruct your children to travel only in familiar areas and along an established route.
- Teach your children to stop only at houses or apartment buildings that are well-lit and never to enter a stranger’s home.
- Establish a return time.
- Tell your youngsters not to eat any treats until they return home.
- Review all appropriate trick-or-treat safety precautions, including pedestrian/traffic safety rules.
- All children need to know their home telephone number and how to call 911 in case of emergency.
- Pin a slip of paper with the child's name, address, and telephone number inside a pocket in case the youngster gets separated from the group.
