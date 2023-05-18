MOREHEAD CITY - A Carteret County Public Schools bus that transports exceptional children was involved in a three-car accident around 3:30 p.m. at the Cypress Bay Shopping Center entrance across from Spooners Creek Subdivision and N.C. Highway 24 in Morehead City on Thursday.
Traffic was tied up for about 45 minutes, and cars were sent through the Walmart parking lot.
A Ford truck with a trailer belonging to Marine Fisheries was traveling eastbound on N.C. Highway 24 and failed to stop at the intersection with a red light.
The school bus from Newport Elementary School was turning out of Harbor Drive on a green light, and the truck collided with the front of the bus. The bus then hit a Ford Escape in the westbound turn lane that was heading to Wal-Mart.
There were no students on the bus at the time of the incident. Three people were transported to Carteret Health Care.
The only people on board the bus were the bus and bus monitor. Both were transported to the hospital with what seemed to be minor injuries.
The scene has now been cleared. No further reports are available about the condition of anyone who was transported.
