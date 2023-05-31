MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College is a partner institution in the North Carolina Ecosystem Technology project that has been awarded $1 million from the U.S. National Science Foundation's Regional Innovation Engines, or NSF Engines program. The project will develop an economic engine that could rapidly improve the quality of life in rural coastal communities using ecosystem technology, or ecotech, an emerging branch of applied science.
NCET is among more than 40 unique teams to receive one of the first-ever NSF Engines Development Awards, which aim to create economic, societal and technological opportunities in their regions. The NCET team consists of 11 principal investigators who are experts across disciplines from seven institutions: Carteret Community College, UNC-Wilmington, Cape Fear Community College, Duke University, East Carolina University, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and RTI International. Using the coastal city of Wilmington as its hub, NCET will focus on three key areas: coastal infrastructure, aquaculture and renewable energy ancillary services.
"These NSF Engines Development Awards lay the foundation for emerging hubs of innovation and potential future NSF Engines," said NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan. "These awardees are part of the fabric of NSF's vision to create opportunities everywhere and enable innovation anywhere. They will build robust regional partnerships rooted in scientific and technological innovation in every part of our nation. Through these planning awards, NSF is seeding the future for in-place innovation in communities and to grow their regional economies through research and partnerships. This will unleash ideas, talent, pathways and resources to create vibrant innovation ecosystems all across our nation."
Carteret Community College will host a series of workshops to engage with the community and foster partnerships with individuals and groups that will be impacted and involved with the NCET Engine. Three separate workshops will be held, one for each sector: Coastal Infrastructure, Aquaculture and Renewable Energy Ancillary Services.
The goals of the full day workshops will be to identify and understand: barriers to industry development; workforce development needs of the industry; and potential partners in the Type II project development
“Carteret Community College is thrilled to be a part of this exciting project,” said David Cerino, Carteret Community College Aquaculture Chair. “As a workforce development provider in Carteret County, the College has a diverse array of programs, infrastructure and partnerships that will support NCET.”
The NCET developing engine is designed to improve the infrastructure of the NC coastal region and solve problems.
"NCET focuses on using ecosystem technologies to help all communities of Eastern North Carolina thrive by developing an academic-business-local government partnership to drive innovation and use-inspired solutions to climate-related and other societal issues that will continue to impact the region,” said Dr. Ken Halanych, executive director of UNCW’s Center for Marine Science and lead PI on the project.
According to Dr. Halanych, NCET has the potential to turn North Carolina into a national, and eventually, global hub of ecotech innovation that will integrate economic, community and ecological sustainability. Moreover, innovation engines such as NCET have the potential to create quality jobs for people living and working in the region, seeding opportunities of innovation-driven economies more fully in eastern NC, explained Sara Lawrence, director of economic development at RTI International. Currently, NCET has nearly 40 supporting partners from a variety of sectors statewide.
The NSF Engines Development awardees span a broad range of states and regions, reaching geographic areas that have not fully benefited from the technology boom of the past decades. These awards will help organizations create connections and develop their local innovation ecosystems within two years to prepare strong proposals for becoming future NSF Engines, which will each have the opportunity to receive up to $160 million.
