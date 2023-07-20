MOREHEAD CITY — With the Carteret County Humane Society animal shelter at capacity, a group of county animal lovers wants to make sure homeless pets at the shelter are not forgotten.
Ruth Jones, along with Sea Paws, a local pet supply business in Morehead City, are collecting pet supplies for the Carteret County Humane Society Animal Shelter in Newport as part of Christmas in July.
“The homeless animals aren’t a real high priority for a lot of people, but we have a real problem here with homeless animals,” Jones said. “We need to get the information out to county residents that the shelter needs help with supplies.”
People are invited to drop off pet food, non-clumping cat litter, pet toys and other items at Sea Paws, 412-C Evans St., Morehead City, during business hours now through Aug. 16. Items can be dropped off 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day but Tuesdays and Sundays, when the business is closed. Monetary donations to the shelter are also welcome to purchase dog beds.
Donations will be transported to the shelter when the collection drive ends.
Carteret County Humane Society Animal Shelter Manager Rachel Hardin said food and cleaning supplies are needed, and she appreciated the group’s support.
“I absolutely love Sea Paws and their dedication to helping us, not only at Christmas, but throughout the year,” Hardin said. “Right now, we especially need wet and dry kitten and cat food, dog food, laundry detergent and bleach.”
She added that there is a wish list of needed supplies on the shelter’s webpage, cchsshelter.com. It is also up on the Sea Paws Facebook page. Other welcome items include treats and toys for dogs and cats.
Jones started the supply drive several years ago in memory of a beloved dog she owned that had been a rescue. She and Sea Paws hold collection drives twice a year, one in December, called Santa Paws, and one in July.
Sea Paws store co-owner Sarah Vaughn said July 19 that she wants to make sure every animal at the shelter is taken care of until they are adopted by a family.
“We want to help the shelter because they are just overrun with everything,” she said. “Those sweet souls are in that shelter at no fault of their own. We want to make sure their waiting time is as pleasant as possible until they are adopted by their forever family.”
Vaughn further praised shelter workers for their dedication.
“The shelter works so hard, and we want to help them out during the tough job those dedicated workers do,” she said.
Vaughn emphasized that those donating supplies are welcome to purchase them from anywhere.
“They don’t have to purchase them here. In fact, we don’t sell some of the items they are requesting. We are just a drop-off site,” she said.
For more information about the supply drive, call the store at 252-648-8522 or look up the Sea Paws Facebook page.
For more information about adopting pets from the shelter, call 252-247-7744 or go to the shelter’s website, cchsshelter.com.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.