MOREHEAD CITY — In celebration of Black History Month, West Carteret High School is featuring Hometown History Makers on the school’s website and through social media posts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
The site features notable contributions of Carteret County’s Black residents. This is being done throughout the month of February. The information was gathered through a Facebook group that is planning a combined reunion in September for Black alumni who attended WCHS and East Carteret High School from 1986 to the present, according to Tiffany Mayo at WCHS.
“Submissions were requested from this group and from other community members,” she said.
The effort was spread by word of mouth and aggregated by chemistry teacher Staci Kyle, a WCHS alumni.
Ms. Mayo said Hometown History Makers will be published on a website and linked to the WCHS website at the end of the month, as well.
The school will also celebrate Black History with teachers and students singing “Songs of our History and History of our Songs” Wednesday and Thursday. Ms. Kyle and music teacher Jeffrey Danielson are heading this effort.
