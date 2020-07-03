Officials stress importance of sober boating over Independence Day weekend

RALEIGH/CAPE LOOKOUT — State officials urge boaters in Carteret County and elsewhere to practice sobriety on the water this holiday weekend.
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission announced Monday that from Friday-Sunday, the commission’s law enforcement division will focus on boating law compliance on North Carolina’s waterways and spread public awareness for “Operation Dry Water,” a national campaign that promotes sober boating.
Over Independence Day weekend, enforcement officers will conduct sobriety checkpoints and promote public education on the dangers of operating a vessel while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
During last year’s campaign, law enforcement officers issued 572 warnings, 280 citations and removed 29 people who were boating under the influence from the state’s waterways.
In North Carolina, a driver or vessel operator with a blood-alcohol concentration that meets or exceeds 0.08 or is substantially impaired by alcohol and/or drugs is subject to arrest.
Sobriety isn’t the only practice the commission is encouraging people to follow on the water.
The commission’s Preserve Your Life campaign also reminds all boaters to put on a life jacket before boarding a vessel. The WRC said in its announcement wearing a life jacket “is a simple safety precaution that can prevent tragedy from happening in the event of an accident.”
Boating at night typically increases during holiday weekends, so boaters should practice caution and be on high alert due to reduced visibility. Inland lighting rules are in effect and water skiing is prohibited between one hour after sunset and one hour before sunrise. Personal watercraft are prohibited on state waters between sunset and sunrise.
Cape Lookout National Seashore provided some additional tips for staying safe while boating this holiday weekend, including:
- Wear a life jacket.
- Check equipment.
- Make a float plan.
- Use an engine cutoff device.
- Watch the weather.
- Always know what’s going on around you.
- Know where you’re going and travel at safe speeds.
- Never boat under the influence.
- Keep in touch.
- Leave fireworks to the experts.
- Remember social distancing.
“Running a boat in Back Sound, Core Sound, or around the Southern Outer Banks is one of the most enjoyable things to do in Carteret County, especially around the Fourth of July,” Cape Lookout National Seashore Superintendent Jeff West said. “But, on any given beautiful day, we have well over 1,000 boats operating in and around the park. Not only do other boats represent risk but navigating the narrow channels and sand bars takes awareness and knowledge.
“Please don’t put yourself or others at risk by operating a vessel recklessly, or under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” he continued. “Please wear a life jacket and have your loved ones (and friends) wear one too. It could be the only thing separating you from a wonderful day and a tragedy.”
For more information about boating in North Carolina, visit ncwildlife.org/boating.
