Tickets on sale now for annual Empty Bowls luncheon; funds support area organizations fighting hunger

These are some of examples of the handmade bowls and dishes that will be available through the purchase of a $25 ticket for the 2022 Empty Bowls fundraiser, set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24 at the Crystal Coast Civic Center. Tickets are on sale for the event at Hope Mission Thrift Store in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)