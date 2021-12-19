Tickets on sale now for annual Empty Bowls luncheon; funds support area organizations fighting hunger

MOREHEAD CITY — Tickets are now on sale for the 2022 Empty Bowls luncheon that helps raise funds to fight hunger in Carteret County.
Tickets are available at Hope Mission Thrift Store at 3505 Arendell St. in Morehead City for the event, set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24 at the Crystal Coast Civic Center.
Glenda Killion, thrift store manager, said proceeds from the fundraiser will go to Hope Mission of Carteret County and Martha’s Mission Cupboard in Morehead City, both which provide food to individuals in need.
“The tickets would make perfect Christmas gifts for the person who you don’t know what to get,” Ms. Killion said.
With the purchase of a $25 ticket, a guest will be able to pick out a handcrafted bowl, made by professional potters, high school art classes and various individuals. Ticketholders will also be able to enjoy two bowls of soup, which this year will be prepared by Carteret Community College culinary students. Bread, desserts and a drink will also come with the meal.
In addition to being able to purchase tickets at the Hope Mission Thrift Store, they will be available at other locations beginning Monday, Jan. 3. Those locations will be Pet Provisions at 1622 Live Oak St. in Beaufort, The Gym on Taylor Notion Road in Cape Carteret and Martha’s Mission Cupboard at 901 Bay St. in Morehead City.
Hope Mission Executive Director Gene McLendon said Monday proceeds will be put toward the mission’s men’s and women’s homeless shelters and expansion of the organization’s Meals on Wheels program.
“Each year we allocate the funds from Empty Bowls to different ministry needs,” Mr. McLendon said.
Hope Mission is a nonprofit serving individuals through ministries of food, clothing, financial assistance, recovery from substance use, shelter for the homeless and more. It is largely financed by donations from individuals, businesses, civic groups and churches.
Martha’s Mission Cupboard is a nonprofit that provides food to those in need. Manager Ginger Wade said Wednesday she is seeing an increase in the number of families needing assistance and events like Empty Bowls are a big help.
For more information about Empty Bowls, call 252-240-2359, ext. 6, visit hopemissionnc.org or facebook.com/HopeMissionofCarteretCounty/.
