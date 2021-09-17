Carteret officials report new COVID cases at all but 4 county public schools Friday

CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County Schools reported Friday 86 new cases of COVID-19 connected to the various institutions over the last week, with cases turning up in all but four schools.
The update from Carteret County Schools came Friday, with the system reporting the new cases represent 0.94% of the school population, which includes more than 8,000 students and more than 1,000 employees.
In its daily update Friday, the Carteret County Health Department reported 57 news cases since Thursday, with active cases ticking down slightly to 442 Friday from 450 the day prior.
The county’s overall count of 7,429 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic reportedly includes the cases reported by the school system.
The school system reports cases on a weekly basis, with new cases reported Friday at all county schools except Atlantic Elementary, Carteret Preschool Center, Marine Sciences and Technologies Early College High and Bridges Alternative schools.
For the third consecutive week, West Carteret High School reported the highest number of cases at 14, down from 16 the week prior.
Carteret Community College in Morehead City reported five active cases on campus as of Friday, down from six the week before. The last known date of exposure on campus was Wednesday.
Reported cases only include individuals who reported testing positive and have been on campus within a 48-hour window from symptom onset or a positive test. Since the start of the pandemic, the college has reported 63 connected cases.
For Carteret County overall, the 25 to 49 age group leads in confirmed cases, representing 36% as of Friday.
Hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City declined by one Friday from the day prior to 16. The majority of those hospitalized, 12, are individuals who are reportedly not fully vaccinated.
The county’s COVID death toll sits at 74 after two more resident deaths were reported by officials Thursday.
The state’s percentage positivity rate – the percent of overall tests that returned positive for COVID-19 – finally fell Friday to 9.7%. The county’s rate is slightly higher at 10.4%.
The free COVID-19 vaccine is available in Carteret County to all individuals age 12 and older. To make an appointment during an upcoming vaccination clinic, held Fridays and Wednesdays at the health department, call 252-728-8550, option 2.
