CARTERET COUNTY — In response to the anticipated impact of Hurricane Idalia, Carteret County Area Transportation System (CCATS) announces changes in its service for the safety and well-being of the community.
On Thursday, CCATS will only transport for essential medical trips. The decision is aimed at ensuring the transportation needs of those with critical medical appointments are met during this weather event.
Residents who have appointments scheduled for Thursday that are not related to critical medical circumstances are recommended to contact CCATS at 252-240-1043 to make arrangements for rescheduling their trips as needed.
Stay well-informed by regularly visiting Carteret County's website and its social media channels. For the latest weather updates, please refer to the National Weather Service's website at https://www.weather.gov/mhx/tropical.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.