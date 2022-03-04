BEAUFORT — The number of county high school students dropping out in 2020-21 doubled compared to the previous year, and the dropout rate is above the state average, according to a consolidated data report released Wednesday by the N.C. Board of Education.
The report also showed a significant decrease in the number of students suspended and in violent acts in schools.
As for the county’s dropout rate for 2020-21, 2.36% of county high school students dropped out, up from 1.08% in 2019-20. That represents 63 county high school students dropping out in 2020-21, up from 28 in 2019-20.
The county’s 2.36% dropout rate compares to the statewide average of 1.94% for 2020-21. The state’s rate decreased from 2.01% in 2019-20. The county’s dropout rate is also above surrounding counties of Onslow, Craven and Jones counties.
Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said he believes the increase in dropouts relates to schools being on virtual learning during part of the pandemic.
“During the pandemic, when the state closed schools, students and families were separated from the support resources available through the school system, including guidance counselors, school social workers, school psychologists, and most importantly, in-person time with caring teachers and administrators,” Dr. Jackson said. “Additionally, some students took advantage of being out of school to seek full-time jobs and chose not to leave those jobs and return to school as schools reopened. I believe the increase in the dropout rate is closely correlated with students being out of school due to the pandemic.”
Dr. Jackson continued that this school year, student support teams have been working with families to encourage students who dropped out to return to school and to support students at risk of dropping out to stay in school.
“Working with families and our local community college, the school system is encouraging students to take advantage of the opportunities available for high school graduates,” he said.
Another state report released Wednesday during the State Board of Education meeting shows a loss in student learning during the pandemic.
The report, which analyzed the performance of North Carolina students during last year’s COVID-19 disruptions to classrooms, found that learning progress slowed across all grades and subjects.
To understand the impact of the pandemic on student learning, the report compared students’ projected 2020-21 school year scores on state end-of-grade and end-course-exams with their actual scores for the 2020-21 school year.
In a press release issued regarding the COVID-19 impact analysis, State Superintendent Dr. Catherine Truitt said, “These findings are critical to understanding how we continue to work towards recovery and acceleration statewide. This preliminary report will help us pinpoint which North Carolina students need additional support and allows us to better target resources to specific grades and content areas.”
Crime
There was a significant decrease in violent acts on county school campuses in 2020-21, with only 16 acts reported, compared to 42 the previous year. That represents an 85% decrease in criminal acts in schools.
The report also shows there were no violent acts reported at Tiller School, an elementary public charter school in Beaufort.
The report covers 16 offenses, of which nine are considered dangerous and violent. Categories range from possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance, to more violent categories of assault on school personnel and assault resulting in serious injury.
In county schools, there were 13 incidents of possession of a weapon, which could range from a pocket knife to guns. There were two incidents of assault on school personnel and one incident of possession of a controlled substance.
Suspensions
The number of county students suspended in grades one through 12 decreased by 66% in 2020-21 compared to the previous year. There were 219 students placed on
short-term (one to 10 days) suspension in 2020-21, compared to 649 in 2019-20.
Of those suspended, 177 were males and 42 were females. As far as the racial breakdown, 155 were white, 25 were black, 20 were Hispanic and 19 were two or more races.
No students were suspended from Tiller School during the 2020-21 academic year.
Lesser offenses committed by students are often dealt with using in-school suspensions or short-term suspensions, which are out-of-school suspensions of one to 10 days. Principals usually make decisions about whether to suspend a student in-school or short-term, or out-of-school, and the duration of suspensions.
In-school suspensions are usually served in an in-school suspension classroom. When a school does not have an in-school suspension program or when offenses are more serious or chronic, they may be dealt with through short-term, out-of-school suspensions.
A serious offense may employ a long-term suspension as a consequence. Long-term suspensions last from 11 days up to the remainder of the school year. When a student is suspended long-term, the student may not return to their regular school for the duration of the suspension.
There were no long-term suspensions or expulsions reported for 2020-21 in Carteret County.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.