PINE KNOLL SHORES — Pine Knoll Shores planning advisors expressed support for informing short-term renters about noise, parking and other ordinances to address concerns from a number of residents and property owners.
The town planning board held its regular meeting Oct. 26 in the town hall boardroom and virtually via Webinar, with member Bob Holman absent. During the meeting, the board discussed the issue of short-term rentals and agreed getting information to renters about town regulations may be the best solution.
“I don’t see any way to handle this through regulation,” town manager Brian Kramer said during the meeting.
Based on recent regulations Chapel Hill officials created for short-term rentals in the city, the Pine Knoll Shores Board of Commissioners directed the planning board look into such regulations for the town. Staff conducted a resident survey to gauge residents’ opinions on short-term rentals and their potential affects on town.
Town planner Kevin Reed went over the results of the survey with the planning board last week.
“We had a total of 497 respondents,” Mr. Reed said, “it’s a substantial response, even more than the solid waste survey.”
According to Mr. Reed, 246 respondents identified themselves as part-time residents, while 236 were full-time residents. Three were renters and the remaining eight were absentee landlords.
The majority of respondents said they think short-term rental activity has increased in town over the last few years. Respondent opinions on having such rentals on their streets was divided, most either being very comfortable, moderately uncomfortable or very uncomfortable. Most respondents felt they hadn’t been affected by these rentals, however.
Additionally, most thought living near a short-term rental either didn’t affect property values or affected them negatively. Responses were almost evenly divided on whether or not living near such a rental affects personal security.
Last but not least, the top three concerns for respondents were noise, parking and garbage, in that order. Written responses included concerns about potential effects on septic systems.
Both board members George Greene and Michelle Powers spoke in favor of distributing information on town regulations for noise, parking and garbage disposal through rental agencies and services.
While limiting short-term rentals through zoning was proposed at previous meetings, Mr. Reed said this would require an “all-in approach.”
“You’d have to put in (the ordinance) what kind of short-term rental you want to manage and where (it’s permitted),” he said.
Board member Bud Daniels said enforcing parking and noise regulations is a matter for law enforcement.
In other news at the Oct. 26 meeting, the board discussed managing property redevelopment. The discussion was a continuation from the Sept. 28 board meeting, where Mr. Reed informed the board fiscal year 2020-21 saw 17 new single-family homes built in town, and both new development and redeveloping of older properties is expected to continue.
“I think you’re going to see a lot of the older property that may not meet the needs of a developer (redeveloped),” Mr. Reed said.
As of Tuesday, the planning board intends to give a presentation on redevelopment management at the commissioners’ off-site retreat in February.
Board member Doug Browne said he’d suggest the board come up with lists of factors that should be taken into consideration for a potential desirability rating system for lots.
Board member Ken Rozewski said he wants to be a member of any group formed to create redevelopment regulation suggestions to the board of commissioners. He voiced concern about potential effects redevelopment could have, including a loss of vegetation on such lots.
“I think we need to take decisive action now,” he said.
