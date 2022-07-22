MOREHEAD CITY — Organizers of a yard sale held in May to raise funds to help Ukrainian refugees presented a $42,000 check Thursday to The Salvation Army in Morehead City.
The money will be sent to Salvation Army units serving refugees in Ukraine and surrounding nations that are assisting the millions displaced from their homes by the ongoing Russian attacks in the war-torn country.
“One-hundred percent of the money will go to the Ukraine crisis to support the refugees with food, shelter and other needs,” Major Aaron Goldfarb with The Salvation Army said following the check presentation at The Salvation Army worship center on Bridges Street. “We are thankful for the support from First Presbyterian Church and all those who made the yard sale such a success.”
The yard sale, held at the old Kmart building in Morehead City, was the brainchild of Janet Eschleman, 93, of Morehead City. She, along with several yard sale volunteers, presented the check to Major Goldfarb and his wife Capt. Jamie Goldfarb.
Eschleman said she was grateful for the outpouring of support from community members.
“I feel humble,” she said. “It really was the support of the people who wanted to help the people of Ukraine. It was the people who bought items and gave donations.”
She further thanked all those who volunteered to collect, organize and sell items.
“I couldn’t have done this without them,” Eschleman said.
Volunteer Gail Howard said she was surprised at the amount of money raised.
“When we first started this, we thought we might raise $8,000 or $10,000, but then it just kept growing and growing,” she said. “It really was a communitywide effort. People just kept bringing things to donate, and they were nice things.”
Major Goldfarb said he wasn’t surprised by the community support because he sees it in the county all the time.
“The support for the Salvation Army in this county is unprecedented, and the care this community has for the world is amazing,” Major Goldfarb said. “This donation will help in more ways than people realize.”
According to information from The Salvation Army and Major Goldfarb, during the first 100 days of the Ukrainian conflict, the organization provided: 115,261 cooked meals, 76,390 food parcels and vouchers for supermarkets and clothing stores and 26,723 personal hygiene kits. The kits included items such as toothbrushes, lotions, diapers and feminine products.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.