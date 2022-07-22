Janet Eshleman of Morehead City, center, presents a $42,000 check to The Salvation Army Major Aaron Goldfarb, left of Ms. Eshleman, and Capt. Jamie Goldfarb, right of Ms. Eschleman, on Thursday at The Salvation Army worship center in Morehead City. The funds were raised during a yard sale in May, with proceeds going to the organization to assist Ukrainian refugees. Those standing with Ms. Eschleman are people who helped with the yard sale. (Cheryl Burke photo)