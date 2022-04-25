MOREHEAD CITY — The deadline to donate items for a yard sale to help Ukrainian refugees is Sunday, May 1.
Janet Eschelman, 93, of Morehead City, said there has been an influx of items coming in since she announced in early April plans for the yard sale, but more items are needed.
“The outpouring of support has been incredible, and the more we get the more we can help the people of Ukraine,” she said.
The yard sale will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 6 and 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at the old Kmart building in Morehead City.
Proceeds from the sale of items will go to The Salvation Army, which is assisting Ukrainian refugees.
Ms. Eschelman and volunteers are collecting items for the yard sale at the building from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and 3 to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Items being accepted include furniture, books, china, toys, holiday decorations and cash. No clothing will be accepted.
Proceeds from the yard sale will be donated to Salvation Army units that are helping refugees in Ukraine and the surrounding nations, according to Ms. Eschelman.
She added that volunteers are needed to assist in a variety of ways to make the yard sale a success.
“I especially need volunteers who can be here on the days people drop off items for the yard sale,” she said.
Volunteers are also needed to help promote the event, sort and arrange donations, as well as price them. People with trucks are welcome to help pick up items that donors can’t transport.
Those interested in assisting Ms. Eschelman with the yard sale for Ukraine can call her at 252-240-1704.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
