Carteret reports 3 more COVID deaths Friday as active cases jump

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department reported three more COVID-19 deaths Friday as active cases and hospitalizations approach record levels.
Health officials announced the latest deaths in a news release Friday afternoon. According to the release, the deaths occurred at Carteret Health Care and were a resident in their 70s, a resident in their 60s and a resident in their 40s. All reportedly had underlying health conditions.
With the latest report, the county’s death toll stands at 107, nine of which were reported in the past two weeks.
“All of us at Carteret County are saddened at the report of three more COVID-19 deaths within our community,” Health Director Nina Oliver said in the release. “We send our sincere condolences to their families and friends.”
Health officials also reported 290 new COVID infections, with active cases jumping from 260 on Wednesday to 459 as of Friday afternoon. Since March 2020, there have been 10,559 total cases confirmed with 9,993 recoveries.
Carteret Health Care in Morehead City reported a census of 22 COVID-positive patients as of Friday afternoon. The majority of the patients, 12, are fully vaccinated and 10 are not fully vaccinated.
Carteret County Schools reported 245 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in schools Jan. 7-13, up from 39 the previous week.
Of the cases reported, 198 were students and 47 were employees. The number of positive cases reflect 2.47% of the county school system student population and 4.39% of staff.
There are currently 7,984 students enrolled in county public schools, with 1,070 employees.
Cases were reported at every public school in the district but Atlantic Elementary School. Morehead City Primary School reported the highest number of cases at 32.
Carteret Community College reported eight active cases of COVID-19 on campus for the week of Jan. 10, up from one the previous week. The last known date of exposure on campus was Jan. 12. There has been a total of 86 positive COVID-19 cases on campus since the start of the pandemic.
