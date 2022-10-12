MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees approved revising the college’s academic calendar to move Easter break in 2023 to the week following Easter versus the week prior.
The action was taken Wednesday during the CCC trustees meeting in the Historic Camp Glenn Building on campus.
Rosa Langston, chairperson of the trustees’ curriculum and student support committee, said the change will align the college’s calendar with the Carteret County public school system’s calendar to better accommodate Career and College Promise high school students. The program allows qualified high school students to attend certain classes on campus for college and high school credit.
Ms. Langston said the change would also benefit college employees who have children in the public school system.
“This way employees can be off when their children are off,” she said.
With the action, Easter break will now be April 10-13, 2023.
Another curriculum-related revision approved by the board was changing the photography technology Associate in Applied Science degree program from a two-year to a one-year diploma degree program.
Ms. Langston explained that enrollment in the associate degree photography program has declined, while enrollment in the introduction to photography program has increased. The college plans to streamline the degree into a one-year diploma program, effective spring 2023.
She added that there are currently two students who would like to complete the traditional AAS plan, and the college will offer spring and summer classes so they can complete their degrees. Other students currently enrolled stated they would like to be moved to the new, accelerated one-year diploma path, according to Ms. Langston.
In other action, the board:
Accepted a $50,000 donation from the family of Delores Gatt to establish the Delores “Dodi” Gatt Nursing Scholarship Endowment through the college’s foundation.
Met in closed session to discuss property acquisition. No action was taken in open session.
Approved several policy revisions on second reading.
Heard the first reading of two policy revisions involving the student withdrawal grade policy and placement test policy. The second reading and probable approval will take place during the board’s November meeting.
Heard a monthly report from CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.