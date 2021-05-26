COVID-19 hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care tick up to 7 Wednesday

CARTERET COUNTY — COVID-19-related hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City continued to rise Wednesday after weeks of sitting at one or two daily hospitalizations.
According to the Carteret County Health Department’s Wednesday coronavirus update, CHC had seven COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Wednesday afternoon. That is up from five reported Monday, the highest number seen in several weeks.
Health officials, meanwhile, recorded 11 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Carteret County since Monday, bringing the overall total up to 5,055 as of Wednesday. Of those, 29 cases are considered active, up by seven from Monday, while 4,972 cases are considered recovered. The county also reported an additional COVID-related death Monday for 54 total deaths since March 2020.
The health department announced Wednesday it will hold mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics for teens age 12 to 17 Thursdays throughout the month of June. All individuals are eligible, regardless of age, to sign up for the clinics by calling the health department at 252-728-8550, option 2, or going online to myspot.nc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.