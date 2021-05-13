School leaders present Nance with Order of Long Leaf Pine

BEAUFORT — Former Carteret County Schools communications director Tabbie Nance got a big surprise Tuesday when school officials presented her the Order of the Long Leaf Pine during a fundraising event at the Beaufort Hotel.
School leaders presented the award to Ms. Nance during a fundraiser hosted by the Carteret County Public School Foundation, of which she is a board member.
Ms. Nance, who retired in February after 30 years serving as the communications director for the school system, said Wednesday morning she was shocked to receive the award.
“Receiving this award last night was a complete surprise and an overwhelming one at that,” Ms. Nance said. “I love the Carteret County Public School System and the Foundation. I was very fortunate to have a career working with both and with the amazing people each involves. At an early age, my parents instilled in my sister and in me the importance of helping those in true need and of serving our community. I am so grateful to live in Carteret County.”
According to a press release issued late Tuesday by the school system, former co-workers nominated Ms. Nance for the award because she “well and faithfully served students, teachers, staff, administrators, and the community throughout her career as a senior leader in the Carteret County Public School System.”
The Order of the Long Leaf Pine is the highest civic honor presented to people who have a proven record of service to the state of North Carolina or have accomplished some other special achievement.
County Board of Education Chairperson Clark Jenkins stated in the release Ms. Nance was well deserving of the award.
“Mrs. Nance created an environment for the employees and students of Carteret County to be successful even after her retirement from the school system,” he said. “Her character, values and devotion to her work made the Carteret County Public School System and the local community a better place.
“I cannot think of any person more deserving of this great honor than Mrs. Nance,” he continued. “No award can truly recognize the impact that she has made on this community.”
Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson agreed.
“Mrs. Nance embodies the characteristics that individuals considered for The Order of the Long Leaf Pine should have. She is as selfless a servant-leader as I have encountered. Throughout my tenure working with her, I marveled at her genuine love for the children and families of Carteret County,” Dr. Jackson said. “Mrs. Nance genuinely wishes to take care of others with no credit for herself. She gave deeply of herself to the school system and ensured that all around her were fully supported in their important work.”
Ms. Nance’s passion for serving the community and schools spread through her participation in organizations like the Carteret County Public School Foundation, the Sunshine Lady Foundation and Rotary International.
Among her many accomplishments in service to others was securing $420,000 to help employees and students in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, which struck in September 2018.
“She worked tirelessly in collecting donations, sponsors and writing grants for school related initiatives,” the press release states. “She carries on serving the community with her compassionate and thoughtful nature.”
