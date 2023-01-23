WANCHESE — The ninth year of the N.C. Coastal Federation’s (NCCF) Fishing Gear Recovery Project is winding down, and 50 commercial watermen and women spent several days retrieving lost crab pots from the sounds along the northern and central coast.
Every year, crab pots and other fishing gear are lost in the sounds in a variety of ways. Lost gear can get hung up or drift into channels, creating serious hazards to boaters, wildlife and other fishermen. Since 2014, the federation has led the Lost Fishing Gear Recovery Project in an effort to remove lost crab pots from North Carolina sounds.
This year, the January removal effort has taken place north of the Emerald Isle bridge.
An additional part of the project will take place in N.C. Marine Patrol District 1 in the northeast region. Whole crab pots in good condition, recovered from the Albemarle and Pamlico Sound region, will be available for the rightful property owners to claim. This includes crab pots retrieved from the Virginia state line, Manteo to Swan Quarter and from the Outer Banks to Ocracoke.
According to the federation, based in Ocean in Carteret County with offices in Wrightsville Beach and Manteo, recovered crab pots determined to be in good enough condition to be used again have been set aside during the cleanup project in the northeast region. Only pots with an identifiable buoy, recovered from the Albemarle-Pamlico Sound region, have been set aside for this reclaiming process.
Those interested in claiming ownership of any of the gear recovered from the northeast coast will need to make an appointment with Sara Hallas, the federation’s northeast coastal education coordinator. The gear will be securely stored in Wanchese. Appointments will be available on weekdays from Feb. 1 to Feb. 15. To schedule an appointment, call 252-473-1607.
“A valuable part of this project is having the opportunity to return some of the gear back to the fishers. With the value of recycling the gear being only pennies per pound, and the cost of a new crab pot rising to over $50, it just makes sense,” said Hallas.
Identification will be required upon claiming any gear. Any gear left unclaimed will be recycled to the best extent possible.
Hallas said the project is part of the federation’s overall effort to ensure a coast that is free of marine debris. Establishing an annual paid program for marine debris removal, including crab pots, is a key objective of the N.C. Marine Debris Strategic Plan. For more information on the progress of the Lost Fishing Gear Recovery Project over the past years, visit https://workingtogether.nccoast.org/site/R?i=biotx2YVfV_toLLOMCIFVyG9qA3_V9vYgAYZC0Pq1QEFJcmY_42lIw.
The federation is celebrating 40 years of coastal protection and restoration. It is a nonprofit membership organization that has worked since 1982 to keep the coast of North Carolina a great place to live, work and play.
