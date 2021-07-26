Fleet Readiness Center East marks 100 F-35 inductions

By Heather Wilburn, Fleet Readiness Center East
CHERRY POINT — Fleet Readiness Center East marked a milestone in its support of the F-35 Lightning II program when the depot inducted its 100th F-35 for modifications June 11.
The induction represents eight years of efforts to stand up and grow the F-35 modification line at the depot, FRC East Commanding Officer Col. Thomas Atkinson said.
“We are very proud to support the F-35 platform and achieve this important milestone,” Col. Atkinson said. “The F-35 maintenance concept is different than what we see on other platforms. Our experience on these 100 jets has made us stronger as a command and we look forward to continuing our contribution as more F-35s are fielded.”
The depot has been able to meet this milestone through the diligence and commitment of the team servicing the aircraft, FRC East F-35 branch head Ike Rettenmair said.
“The team has come a long way since the first induction, and is one of the most dedicated teams I have been a part of,” Mr. Rettenmair said. “This platform has challenges that are unlike most others, and the team takes them head on. FRCE is 100 percent behind the partnered effort to make the F-35 program successful and, although we are only one piece of the pie in the enterprise, we take pride in supplying the warfighter with a capable and quality aircraft.”
In addition to marking a milestone, the 100th F-35 induction also serves as a stepping stone to the future of the program at the depot, said Matt Crisp, FRC East site lead for the F-35 Joint Program Office. An additional workload of F-35 components, a new lift fan facility and expansion of the F-35 aircraft line’s capacity are all coming.
“This is not the finish line,” Mr. Crisp said. “We’re just getting up to speed at this point. We’ve come a long way, and things are looking good going forward for FRC East and the people who work here, who live here, and rely on this program as how they support their families. There are a lot of really good things coming to our area.”
Mr. Rettenmair said he also looks forward to watching the program continue to grow.
“Although 100 is a great milestone, there are still may more years to go in support of the F-35,” he said.
FRC East inducted its first F-35 aircraft for modification in July 2013 after having eight months to prepare for the workload, said Jeanie Holder, the F-35 Joint Program Office induction manager at FRC East. Despite the compressed timeline, the facility was able to induct its first F-35B short takeoff-vertical landing variant on schedule and has since proven capabilities on the remaining two aircraft variants, the F-35C carrier variant and the F-35A conventional takeoff and landing variant.
“There have been a lot of hands-on work and tireless hours executed to make this depot sufficient to support a fifth-generation jet that, at the time, we weren’t used to doing here,” Ms. Holder said. “For us to hit 100 aircraft is a huge accomplishment that shows just how hard we’ve collectively worked.”
Joseph Simonds, an F-35 airframes work leader who has been with the program since the first induction eight years ago, said this teamwork has helped the program make great strides in efficiency.
“We've gotten better, we’ve gotten quicker,” Mr. Simonds said. “A lot of the processes have gotten smoother because, just like any other program, when we first started there were a lot of unknowns. Over the years, everything has slowly fallen into line and the program gets better with that. Now it’s like, Here’s everything you need to do your job, so have at it.”
As the F-35 program continues to grow at the depot, Mr. Crisp said he anticipates even further development of the key support elements. For example, FRC East declared capabilities on several F-35 components in 2020 — meaning the depot is now a verified source of repair and testing for these items — and is on track to declare for additional components this year. A lift fan facility scheduled for groundbreaking this year will provide FRC East with one of only two sites in the world that can service the system, and the F-35 program has plans for expanding the amount of aircraft FRC East can accommodate at once.
