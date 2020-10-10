Centre College
Madison Donald, daughter of Curtis and Ethel Donald of Beaufort, was named to the dean’s list for the winter/spring term at Centre College in Danville, Ky. To make the list, a student must maintain at least a 3.60 grade point average.
